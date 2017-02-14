Up to 100 mm of rain to drench Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley
Cyclists ride through Stanley Park as rain falls in Vancouver, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
CTV Vancouver
Published Tuesday, February 14, 2017 8:31AM PST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 14, 2017 8:33AM PST
Grab your umbrellas: A rainfall warning has been issued for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, with a long bout of heavy rain expected to hit Tuesday evening.
Environment Canada says the heaviest accumulation, up to 100 millimetres, will be near the mountains, by Thursday morning.
Squamish will also see up to 100 mm of rainfall by Thursday morning.
The strong Pacific front is "being fueled with energy and moisture from the subtropics," says Environment Canada.
The heavy rain is expected to taper off Thursday morning as the front moves eastward out of the area.
Some rainfall totals for the Lower Mainland, starting tonight through 10 am tomorrow. Could see up to 100 mm or more by Thursday evening pic.twitter.com/l0Q0kIjStG— Marke Driesschen (@ctv_marke) February 14, 2017
Welcome back to our winter! Rain & wind warnings for the South Coast. Wind gusts to 100 km/h for North Island. 100 mm of rain by Thurs PM pic.twitter.com/vVZ9lWGNhp— Marke Driesschen (@ctv_marke) February 14, 2017