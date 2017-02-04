

The Canadian Press





Crowds gathered in downtown Vancouver Saturday evening to honour those killed in the recent Quebec mosque shooting, and to speak out against Islamophobia.

The Muslim Association of Canada held a prayer and gathering of people of all faiths outside the Vancouver Art Gallery at 6 p.m., before a rally to stop Islamophobia at Jack Poole Plaza.

Organizers of the rally said their goal is to create a safe space where people can heal through discussing the attack, and banding together against racism and oppression.

Rally attendee Thomas Davies told CTV News the gathering was a “good start” toward achieving that goal, but that there is more work to do in creating communities where everyone feels safe.

“It shouldn’t take people being killed for us coming together and doing the educational work and the uniting,” he said.

Education was an important focus for those addressing the rally. With the Olympic Cauldron lit behind him, one speaker from Islam Unravelled - a group that seeks to facilitate greater understanding of Islam among non-adherents - wondered what might have been if the attacker in Quebec had gotten to know his local Muslim community.

“Man is enemy of that of which he knows not,” he said. “Sunday was a manifestation of somebody becoming an enemy of that which he knew not - but he didn't have to stay like that. That same mosque that he came in and took lives in, he could have gone there and asked some questions, and the people there would have been more than happy to help him.”

"We are all Canadians," the organizer of tonight's anti-Islamophobia rally in #Vancouver tells demonstrators at the @VanArtGallery. pic.twitter.com/qnsUNIm507 — Sarah MacDonald (@CTVSarah) February 5, 2017

On Sunday, dozens more people gathered near the U.S. consulate on Pender Street for a related cause - to protest U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order banning refugees and visitors from seven majority-Muslim countries in the Middle East.

With files from The Canadian Press