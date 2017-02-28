

CTV Vancouver





A posting for a Vancouver-based job at Uber is raising questions about whether the ride-hailing company is edging toward a re-launch in the city.

The position involves working with established and prospective Uber drivers "in person," according to the ad.

"We are looking to expand our driver support team in Western Canada," it reads. "We need sharp people to support and educate our Uber partners as they grow their business of being an Uber driver."

Uber operated in Vancouver for a few months back in 2012, offering only town car service, but was shut down for failing to follow strict provincial regulations.

It's been angling for a return ever since, but the government has insisted on conducting a thorough review before moving forward with any of the changes necessary for Uber to operate.

Last year, it spent eight months consulting with the public, only to deliver a report calling for more consultation.

On Tuesday, the minister responsible for ride-hailing services, Peter Fassbender, promised there would be news before May's election.

"Absolutely. I think we have a responsibility to let everyone know what our intentions are and we will plan on doing that," he said.

Asked about Uber's job posting, Fassbender suggested it was business as usual; the company has listed Vancouver-based jobs before, despite not having government approval to launch.

"They are doing what they have been doing," he said. "In the meantime we're continuing to look at all the implications of any kind of change to the taxi industry."

B.C.'s current taxi laws are among the toughest in North America, requiring that operators be licensed by two levels of government, undergo semi-annual vehicle inspections and obtain proper commercial insurance.

CTV News reached out to Uber, which said its latest job posting "doesn't signal a change on [its] part."

"As you'll note in the job description, this position references responsibilities in Calgary… We currently have employees based in Vancouver whose roles span Western Canada including our growing business in Alberta," spokesperson Susie Heath said in an email.

The company currently operates in more than 70 countries on six continents, and in many Canadian cities, including Toronto, Montreal, Edmonton and Ottawa.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Scott Roberts