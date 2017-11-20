

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - The University of British Columbia denies mishandling campus sex assaults in documents filed with the province's human rights tribunal.

History graduate Glynnis Kirchmeier and engineering student Stephanie Hale have filed separate complaints with the tribunal over the school's response to sexual violence.

Kirchmeier says students reported misconduct by a PhD candidate over a period of years, starting in 2012, but the university didn't expel him until November 2015.

But the university says in its response that it didn't hear of the allegations until February 2014.

UBC says staff repeatedly urged women with allegations against the man to file formal complaints, but none did for long periods of time.

In response to Hale's separate complaint, UBC says large portions of it should be dismissed because they were filed late.

Hale says she was sexually assaulted in 2013 and told multiple UBC staff members, but no one told her a formal process existed to deal with her complaint.

The university says the tribunal should only accept the parts of Hale's complaint that occur after February 2016, when she learned a formal process existed and filed a report.

The Canadian Press does not identify sexual assault complainants without their active consent, which Hale has provided.