One week before U2 kicks off The Joshua Tree Tour in downtown Vancouver, some keen fans are already getting a little taste of what's to come.

The legendary Irish rockers' rehearsals have been blaring through the walls at BC Place Stadium for days, giving locals a chance to take in free but faint performances from outside the venue.

In a series of fan videos posted to social media, the band can be heard playing "Where The Streets Have No Name" and other tracks from the iconic record.

Not everyone is thrilled about U2’s band practices, however.

Some people living near the stadium took to Twitter to complain that the melodies were streaming out of the venue until 11:30 p.m.

“Tell them to shut up please! Residents are trying to sleep,” user Road Warrior wrote.

U2 announced their arrival in Vancouver last Friday, tweeting "the Irish have landed” along with a picture of the BC Place interior.

Some of the members have also been spotted out and about, including lead singer Bono, who posed for a photo in purple-tinted glasses with some fans at The Diamond cocktail lounge in Gastown.

The Joshua Tree Tour marks the 30th anniversary of the album's release, and U2 will be playing the track list in its entirety at each stop.

There are 33 shows planned in total, 21 in North America and 12 in Europe.

Many local fans were left disappointed after tickets to the Vancouver opener sold out mere minutes after going on sale in January. Some of the tickets then showed up on resale sites at inflated prices shortly after.