

CTV Vancouver





The two American tourists accused of climbing the Lions Gate Bridge for a photo op this week, causing traffic to snarl from the North Shore all the way to Burnaby, have been criminally charged.

Counts of mischief have been approved against California resident Zachary Woodrow Burke, 23, and Washington resident Andrew Preston Valentine, 26, the Vancouver Police Department announced Friday.

Both men were arrested on the bridge the previous morning after police received multiple 911 calls from concerned motorists who had spotted people climbing the guy-wires to heights of up to 21 metres over the bridge deck.

Police Chief Adam Palmer said the resulting police response backed up traffic on both side of the Lions Gate, as well as the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge and down Highway 1 into Burnaby.

"That event was extremely disruptive for people," Palmer said.

It was also dangerous, Palmer added, not just for the thrill-seeking photo takers but for passing drivers and the police officers who had to mount a high-angle rescue to get them down.

"It was a pretty selfish thing to do," he said. "I understand that sometimes people want to do thrill-seeking events and nobody's opposed to that, but not on public infrastructure. You can go climb a mountain or do something like that. So they are facing criminal charges."

When the men were found on the bridge, one was wearing a headlamp and a large backpack, which police were initially concerned might have indicated some kind of threat.

At the outset, police had no way of knowing whether they were dealing with an individual who might be suicidal or someone merely having a "misadventure trying to take YouTube videos."

The suspects’ camera equipment was seized at the scene.