

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - The sale of B.C. wines in some of the province's grocery stores is being challenged by the United States government as a breach of Canada's commitments to the World Trade Organization.

The American government says the decision to allow only B.C. wines to be sold in grocery stores is damaging to U.S. wine makers.

U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman says the province's regulations provide a substantial competitive advantage for B.C. wines.

"American winemakers produce some of the highest-quality, most popular wines in the world. When U.S. wine producers have a fair shot at competing on a level playing field, they can compete and win in markets around the globe," Froman said in a news release.

"This administration is continuing to fight to level the playing field for American producers and workers, so that we can continue to grow our economy and support quality jobs across the United States."

The U.S. has sent a letter to the Canadian government asking for consultations as a first step in trying to resolve the dispute.