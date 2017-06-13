

CTV Vancouver





Two shootings in Surrey prompted the precautionary shutdown of a nearby elementary school Tuesday morning.

The first shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. involving two vehicles near 125th Street and 80th Avenue.

The cars were gone when police arrived, but bullet casings were found.

Just three minutes later, a drive-by shooting was reported on 67B Avenue, and it appears a parked car was the target.

No injuries were reported at either scene and no one was taken into custody.

Doug Strachan of Surrey Schools said that J.T. Brown would remain closed until at least noon as a precautionary measure.

Cpl. Scotty Schumann said the investigation led police to a nearby home in the 12500-block of 58B Avenue.

Resham Sandhu said he was woken up by sirens and saw police surrounding a home down the street.

He estimates seeing about 20 police cars, as well as a helicopter circling the area.

"They broke the fence in the back and then they got in, arrested someone," he told CTV News about the police presence.

"It was kind of scary."

A silver Honda Pilot was towed away from the area, although it's unclear how it is involved in the incidents.

Schumann said it appears the two shootings are linked and the parties involved are known to each other.

The Surrey RCMP Serious Crimes Unit is leading the investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-TIPS.