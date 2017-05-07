

CTV Vancouver





Two men are presumed dead in the aftermath of severe flooding caused by warm temperatures and heavy rainfall in British Columbia's Interior.

RCMP spokesman Dan Moskaluk said on Sunday that Clayton Cassidy, a fire chief in Cache Creek, remains unaccounted for two days after he was believed to have been swept away by a swollen waterway west of Kamloops.

The 59-year-old man was last known to be checking water levels in Cache Creek early Friday and his vehicle was later found at the site. Cache Creek Fire Department told CTV News Sunday morning that the search for Cassidy was now a recovery operation, not a rescue.

Meanwhile, RCMP confirmed Sunday afternoon that the search for a 76-year-old man whose home north of Salmon Arm was “completely enveloped” in a mudslide on Saturday was also a recovery effort. An urban search and rescue team from Vancouver was called in to aid in that search.

Shuswap RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West told reporters the victim’s family had been notified, but that police would not be releasing his name Sunday out of respect to family members.

“They’re upset, but they’re understanding of the situation because they’ve actually been up to the site and have an appreciation of the scope of the slide and the debris that’s come down off the side of this mountain,” West said of the victim’s family.

The worst of the flooding may be over as water levels recede through western parts of affected areas, including the south and central Okanagan and the Kootenay region, B.C.'s River Forecast Centre said.

Waters appeared to have peaked and remain high in Salmon Creek, Shuswap, Boundary and Southeast B.C., the centre added.

Residents Jeff Orchard and Megan Brooke told CTV News they’ve seen an unusually large amount of debris in Shuswap Lake this spring, a product of slides caused by the rainy weather.

Several lakeside homes appeared to have been damaged in the recent flooding.

“It’s devastating to see the damage that I can only imagine that would have happened in a few minutes,” Brooke said.

“Or seconds, really,” Orchard added.

As of Sunday afternoon, a flood watch remained in place for Salmon Creek west of Prince George, and there was no change in a high streamflow advisory for the province's southeast.

“Drier weather is expected on Sunday and into the early part of next week, and conditions are expected to improve over this time,” a statement said. “Some additional rainfall is forecast in the southern Rocky Mountains on Sunday, and may lead to increased flows locally.”

Officials with the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said water levels have dropped but evacuation alerts and orders remain in place throughout the area, as do local states of emergency for Kelowna, West Kelowna and the Fintry Delta.

Monitoring roads and creeks in the area remains the priority for emergency crews, officials added.

An evacuation order in Kelowna affects about 90 multi-family units, four single-family homes and one commercial property.

About 90 properties south of Fintry Provincial Park are under evacuation alert and have been told to be prepared to leave their homes on short notice if conditions along Shorts Creek deteriorate.

A boil-water advisory was introduced on Friday for some members of the Westbank First Nation.

With files from the Canadian Press