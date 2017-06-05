

Fire investigators are expected to visit a Coquitlam home Monday in hopes of determining what caused a blaze that sent two people to hospital.

Early indications suggest the fire started in a carport outside, although the exact cause has not yet been determined.

After receiving a 911 call around 2:15 a.m., crews arrived to the older home on Cayer Street to find a lot of smoke and flames.

Crews had a difficult time because it's an older house with thick, stucco walls. It took around 20 firefighters to douse the flames.

"There was a large amount of fire on the back side of the house, the carport area to begin with it looks like," said Asst. Chief Stu Aspinall of Coquitlam Fire Rescue.

The man who lives downstairs suffered a large gash or burn on his arm, and another woman was treated for smoke inhalation. They have since been released from hospital.

The tenants that live upstairs escaped the fire on their own and were sent to hospital to be assessed.

One of those tenants told CTV Morning Live he grabbed what he could and fled the house when he saw the flames.

"Heard a bunch of firecrackers going off, the hydro lines going down, and there were flames shooting out of the basement window," he said.

The resident, who did not want to be named, said he moved into the rental home just over a month ago.

The fire caused moderate damage to the home, as well as "cosmetic" damage at a home next door.

With a report from CTV Morning Live’s Nafeesa Karim