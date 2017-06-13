

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating after two people were found dead of suspected drug overdoses at an East Vancouver condo building Tuesday.

Officers and firefighters were called to a high-rise tower at the corner of Knight and Kingsway about a half hour before noon, but had trouble accessing the scene because it was considered a potential hazmat situation.

By the mid-afternoon, a hazmat crew had determined it was safe inside, allowing police to continue their investigation.

Though few details have been confirmed, Sgt. Jason Robillard said authorities believe the deceased both suffered drug overdoses. Their identities haven't been released, but police said they are both adults.

A third person was found in medical distress and taken to hospital.

The incident prompted a large gathering of first responders at the property for several hours. For a while, residents of the building were being allowed to leave their homes but not to come back inside the building.

Vancouver police said the incident is also being investigated by the B.C. Coroners Service.