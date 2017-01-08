

CTV Vancouver





Two men are recovering in hospital after two separate stabbings in downtown Vancouver Saturday night.

An elderly man was stabbed in the back in the Entertainment District at Granville and Nelson Streets around 3 a.m.

While on scene at the first incident, police were approached by a second man who told them he had been stabbed at a location a few blocks away. Officers say the two incidents are not connected.

Both men were taken to hospital and are expected to make full recoveries.

No suspects have been arrested.