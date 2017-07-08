

Two people are dead and a third is injured after an overnight triple stabbing in Chilliwack.

Police responded to a report of an altercation near the intersection of Young and Yale roads just after 10 p.m. Friday. Officers found three victims suffering from stab wounds. Two of the victims later succumbed to their injuries.

Police are calling the incident a double homicide.

"The investigation is in its infancy, and there is limited information to indicate whether this attack occurred between individuals known to each other or if it was random," Cpl. Meghan Foster of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a release.

Police haven't identified the victims because they have not yet notified their next of kin. The two deceased victims were aged 46 and 51.

Police said Saturday afternoon that the third victim is receiving medical treatment.

Police also said the area surrounding the crime scene will remain closed as investigators gather evidence.

Worried residents showed up at the scene Friday night, concerned it could be a loved one.

"I just heard some yelling and hollering, it looked like they were fighting," Norine Williams told CTV News. "The ambulance came, then the cops came and they taped the whole area off right away."

The stabbing occurred on the same street where a father of three was shot and killed last year after an argument broke out.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT and 1 877 551 4448 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1 800 222 8477.

With a report from CTV's Michele Brunoro.