Two separate accidents roughly 10 km south of Merritt closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday.

One of the crashes involved multiple vehicles, according to Drive BC. Photos from the scene appeared to show an RCMP vehicle among several others involved.

Wintery weather conditions on the highway made for low visibility. Numerous vehicles were involved in the two crashes, and Interior Health confirmed that 10 people were transported to hospital in varying degrees of stability.

Five patients were taken to Merritt and five to Kamloops, according to the health authority.

Drive BC estimated that the highway would reopen at 10 p.m., with the agency’s next update expected at 9 p.m.

More to come ...