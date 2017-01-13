

The Canadian Press





Edmonton police say the homicides of two B.C. men in the Alberta capital this week are connected to drug activity in the Lower Mainland.

The bodies of Navdeep Sidhuand and Harman Mangat, both in their early 20s, were found in a southeast neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon.

A passerby discovered them in a running, white Dodge Ram truck with B.C. plates.

An autopsy showed both died of multiple gunshot wounds and police say the killings were not random.