Two people are in police custody after allegedly walking across the U.S. border into Surrey on Wednesday morning.

Mounties said they were called by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at around 5:40 a.m. and told that two people had crossed the border in the 18400-block of 0 Avenue.

Sgt. Alanna Dunlop told CTV News that patrol officers were dispatched immediately, and a male and female were arrested under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

The pair were then turned over to the Canada Border Services Agency.

For privacy reasons, CBSA officials said they could not tell CTV any more information about the people arrested, including their ages, names or nationalities.

The investigation is still in its early stages, but officials said they're looking into why the pair crossed the border before determining whether charges will be laid.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Sarah MacDonald