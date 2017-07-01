Vancouver firefighters were busy in the early hours of July 1 battling three separate fires, two of which were three-alarm blazes in East Vancouver.

One of the fires started in a home slated for demolition on East 6th Ave. and spread to a house under construction beside it. The fire engulfed the two buildings, and witnesses were amazed size of the blaze.

"The flames were at least 25-30 feet in the air," said a man who saw the fire from his home two blocks away. "It was burning hot. I was standing over here and you can feel it in your skin."

Firefighters did their best to contain the fire to the two unoccupied houses, but the house to the west of the blaze suffered enough damage that the occupants will have to be housed elsewhere, Deputy Fire Chief Tyler Moore said.

Later, crews responded to another three-alarm blaze on Lakewood Drive involving another house.

"This is the third major alarm tonight," John Dennis, assistant chief operations, said. "These guys are starting to get worn out."

But despite the long night, crews were able to contain the blaze to the dwelling it started in.

"[They] managed to do a really good job of protecting the other two structures," Dennis said. "However, we've lost the middle house altogether."

Dennis said he did not believe either fire was suspicious or that the two were linked. Investigators were on scene overnight to determine the causes of the fires.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Alex Turner.