A man and a woman have been taken into custody after allegedly crossing the border from the U.S. into Canada illegally.

The incident occurred Saturday around 7:20 a.m. in the area of in the area of 170th Street, and 0 Avenue.

Mounties detained the pair under the Immigration Act, and say the duo cooperated with police.

Police say the pair were “tentatively identified as Turkish Nationals,” and are now with Canada Immigration officers.