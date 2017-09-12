

The search is on for a male driver accused of stealing a truck from firefighters at the scene of a fatal car crash near Hope, B.C.

A woman from the man's own vehicle was killed in the Monday afternoon crash. The woman has not been publicly identified, but the coroners service said she was in her 30s.

Two crews from the BC Wildfire Service were the first on scene at the two-vehicle collision about 10 kilometres east of the city, on Highway 3.

But when the crews got out to help, witnesses say the suspect driver took off in one of their pickup trucks.

The crash, involving a black Chevrolet Equinox SUV, shut down the highway for hours and left debris littered across several lanes of traffic.

People at the scene told CTV News the driver appeared to be speeding and hit an empty construction vehicle.

"The vehicle appeared to not slow down at all. It swerved and hit the emergency service vehicle," witness Warren Hobart told CTV Vancouver by phone.

"He just smashed into that and left pieces of that vehicle like everywhere."

The stolen vehicle, a white Ford F350, was recovered, but the suspect has not yet been located. Anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him, and to call 911 immediately.

The suspect is described as white, about 5'9 or 5'10 with short dark hair and stubble on his face. He has a thin face, slim waist and broad shoulders, Mounties said.

He's described as wearing a white and red motorcycle jacket with tan shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fraser Valley Traffic Service RCMP at 604-702-4039 or Hope RCMP at 604-869-7750.

With a report from CTV Morning Live’s Nafeesa Karim