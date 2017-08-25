

CTV Vancouver





Police say speed may have been a factor in a chain of incidents that left a pickup truck part way through an Abbotsford living room.

The truck crashed into a light post and through a fence and garage, coming to a stop part way through a wall of a home in the 3100 block of Lefeuvre Road Friday morning.

Pieces of wood and pink insulation were left hanging from the damaged walls and scattered on the ground. Bricks could be seen in a pile inside the house, and a panel from the fence was gone.

The silver Dodge was slowly backed out of the house and taken away on a tow truck.

Police have provided few details, but said that charges are pending against the driver. They believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Fortunately no one was injured in the incident, officers said, but the residents of the home have been forced to live elsewhere until it's deemed structurally safe to return.

The force posted on Twitter using the hashtags "rude awakening," "drive safe," and "slow dow."