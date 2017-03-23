

CTV Vancouver





A crash has left a flatbed truck dangling precariously off Highway 17 in Delta.

The truck plowed through the concrete barrier on the side of the highway Thursday afternoon, leaving its rear tires raised off the ground.

Video from the scene appears to show a person in the driver seat as rescue crews respond to the accident.

Numerous fire trucks and ambulances were dispatched to the scene of the crash, which halted traffic on the highway.

Canadian Slab Distributors, the company involved, told CTV News it is aware of the incident.

The driver’s condition and the cause of the crash have not been confirmed.

According to Delta Police, both westbound lanes in the area will remain closed while crews work to remove the truck.

More to come...