A truck driver has been rescued from his vehicle two days after crashing down a steep embankment in B.C.'s Manning Park.

After being called about a missing person on Wednesday, Mounties soon found out the driver had crashed off Highway 3 about 35 kilometres east of Hope.

The driver told RCMP he had crashed sometime on Tuesday.

Search and rescue crews spent the day trying to free the driver, but the pitch of the embankment made it difficult. The truck was perched on an embankment around 65 or 70 feet down a slope, according to Mounties.

He was finally extricated from the truck around 11 p.m. Thursday night.

The man was alert during the rescue but officials were concerned about his legs after being pinned for so long. Crews had to dismantle the truck around the man, who was pinned in a fetal position, to get him out.

Paramedics on standby rushed the driver to hospital, where he remains with life-threatening injuries.

Const. James Halliday of Fraser Valley Traffic Services called the extrication the most complicated rescue he'd seen in nearly a decade on the job.