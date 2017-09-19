

CTV Vancouver





Homicide investigators have set up a tent outside a Burnaby sushi restaurant after a triple stabbing turned deadly.

Police were called about reports of a stabbing involving multiple victims at Sushi Oyama in the 5100-block of Kingsway around 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

Two men outside the restaurant were seen with stab or slash wounds. One had a large wound on his forearm and the other had wounds to his hands.

Cpl. Daniela Panesar said three men were found suffering stab wounds: Two suffered non-life threatening injuries, while a third died of his injuries, she said. His name has not been released.

A suspect was taken into custody after allegedly fleeing to a 7-Eleven across the street. Officers could be seen putting the man's clothes into evidence bags and checking nearby garbage cans for evidence.

Panesar said investigators believe the attack was not targeted, but the public is not at risk. She said no further information will be released as Burnaby police and IHIT collect evidence.

On Tuesday morning, forensic investigators and IHIT members, along with Burnaby RCMP, could be seen outside the restaurant.

Anwouar Lehna, who lives nearby, told CTV Morning Live he heard the commotion but wasn't exactly sure what was happening.

"I don't know what to think. I didn't see anything. I just heard some screaming as I was trying to sleep," he said.

A stretch of Kingsway between Royal Oak Avenue and Marlborough Avenue was shut down to traffic Tuesday as police combed the scene.

With a report from CTV Morning Live’s Nafeesa Karim