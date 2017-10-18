A national thrift store company with locations in Metro Vancouver has come under fire over a Halloween accessory that some say makes light of suicide and self-harm.

Labelled “2 Cruel World,” the stick-on item is meant to look like two slash marks. The image on the label shows a wrist being cut with a razorblade and promotes a “realistic look.”

“I think it’s incredibly triggering to people who actually deal with self-harm on a daily basis,” said one woman after being shown the product. “It’s really shocking… This looks like a suicide attempt.”

The product is sold at used clothing retailer Talize, which has locations in Delta and Langley.

The accessory, which sells for $8.99, is manufactured by Rubie’s Costume Company, which markets itself as the world’s largest costume supplier. The item was not visible on Rubie's website, but another product called "Slashed Wrists Latex Prosthetic" was listed in its catalogue, available to retailers in packs of 12.

Talize said the product it sells is not intended to make light of or encourage self-harm.

“It’s certainly not something that we, taken literally, condone or agree with,” said Talize’s B.C. manager, Eric Nykamp. “We want to be very respectful of every member of our community."

Halloween often glamourizes frightening costumes and gory makeup, but those who have experience with self-harm say this goes too far.

“Knowing youth who do cut, who have been hospitalized, who are dealing with depression and mental illness… this is not funny and it's not a Halloween toy that I would approve of," said Opal Michel, who was shopping at Talize Wednesday.

After being questioned by CTV News, Talize agreed to pull the product from all of its Canadian stores.

Rubie’s Costume Company has not responded to CTV’s request for comment.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Scott Hurst