The wicked windstorm that cut power to tens of thousands of people across B.C.'s South Coast overnight also sent a large tree crashing down onto a hydro truck in Vancouver.

The vehicle was parked in the Kitsilano neighbourhood with the driver inside when the large chestnut tree toppled over and landed on the truck.

Fortunately, the driver, who was responding to another downed chestnut tree, wasn't injured, and he managed to crawl out to safety.

The first downed tree, which fell near Bayswater Street and 3rd Avenue, took out power lines and broke the window of a home on its way down. The impact shook the neighbourhood and spooked some of the nearby residents.

"I just heard a big thump, like thunder almost – a crunching, cracking sound," said Carol Carr, who lives two blocks from the scene.

It was just one of a number of startling incidents caused by the windstorm, which cut power to roughly 87,000 homes and businesses across the province overnight.

Winds gusted between 70 and 90 kilometres an hour at the height of the storm, downing many trees and damaging hydro lines and transformers.

In Burnaby, downed wires caused a brush fire that crews were fortunately able to put out before it could spread far.

BC Hydro crews worked hard to restore service through the night, but about 30,000 people remained without electricity in the morning, spokeswoman Mora Scott told CTV News. The hardest hit areas were in Surrey and Salmon Arm.

For the latest on outages, visit the BC Hydro website.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim