

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Canucks have named Travis Green as their new head coach.

The team confirmed Green's hiring in a release. He is scheduled be introduced at a press conference later today at Rogers Arena.

Green spent the last four seasons coaching the Canucks' top farm team, the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League.

Prior to that, he coached the Portland Winterhawks to a 2012-13 Western Hockey League title and an appearance in the 2013 Memorial Cup final.

He replaces Willie Desjardins, who spent the last three seasons in Vancouver.

Desjardins was fired earlier this month less than 24 hours after the Canucks finished the 2016-17 campaign 29th in the overall standings.

Wikipedia steals thunder? Vancouver Canucks to announce new coach tomorrow, but Travis Green already listed as Canucks Head Coach online. pic.twitter.com/93k4jYG3QS

— St John Alexander (@ctv_stjohn) April 25, 2017