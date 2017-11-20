TransLink is asking customers to weigh in on two options for changing its current zone-based fare system.

In a release issued Monday, the transportation authority said previous public consultations revealed strong demand for “a system that prices fares more closely to distance travelled.”

Now, TransLink is offering two distance-based fare options it says could meet that need.

In the first, fares would be priced by kilometres travelled on rapid transit and a flat rate would apply on buses. The second option would see the same pricing model across the entire system.

“Public input is a core component of the Transit Fare Review,” said Geoff Cross, TransLink’s vice-president of policy and planning.

“We want to know how customers feel about the options so we can respond with a transit fare structure that better meets the public’s needs."

Customers have until Dec. 8 to provide feedback by visiting the Transit Fare Review page on TransLink’s website.

The company said it’s also asking for input on options for making transit for affordable for frequent riders, including pre-paid passes, pay-as-you-go models with a fare cap and customers discounts.

Transit fares in Metro Vancouver increased at the beginning of July to help fund local mayors’ 10-year plan for regional transit improvements.