

CTV Vancouver





September was the busiest month for Metro Vancouver's transit system since the 2010 Winter Olympics, according to figures released Tuesday.

TransLink said buses, SkyTrains, SeaBuses and West Coast Express trains were boarded a total of 36 million times last month, the most seen since people from around the world descended on Vancouver in February 2010.

There have been 306 million boardings altogether this year, according to the transit provider, and that number is expected to exceed 400 million in December.

Journeys are up 6.2 per cent over the same period in 2016, a bump TransLink credits partly on increased service, transit improvements and the launch of the Evergreen Line, which now sees an average of 34,000 boardings per weekday.

TransLink said high fuel prices and a strong local economy have helped keep transit busy as well.