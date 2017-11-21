

CTV Vancouver





TransLink is once again looking to cash in on the memorabilia market with a new online merchandise store offering everything from pencil cases to beach towels.

Products start at $3.75 for transit-themed pencils. The most expensive item on the website, which launched Tuesday, is a shower curtain with a map of the TransLink system printed on it which sells for $90.

The store also offers $12 mugs, $26 water bottles and $27 T-shirts. TransLink-themed pillows sell for $38 while posters and iPhone cases cost $15 and $22 respectively.

Fans of TransLink vehicles can purchase scale models of a SkyTrain or SeaBus.

This isn’t the first time the company has tried to offer collectibles as a source of revenue.

On June 22, TransLink released a limited run of 20,000 Canada 150-themed Compass Cards that were embossed with a multi-coloured maple leaf.

The passes originally sold for $6 each. Less than a month later, however, they began turning up on Craigslist for as much as 10 times what they retailed for.

TransLink’s online store appears to be modelled after those created by other transit systems including those in Toronto, New York and London.

The Toronto Transit Commission site launched in 2014 selling reproductions of decades-old TTC posters. Later that year, the TTC added other merchandise to the website, such as scale models, water bottles, cufflinks and a variety of clothing.