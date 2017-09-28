

Megan Devlin, CTV Vancouver





TransLink says the SkyTrain issue that delayed thousands of Expo Line travellers Wednesday was caused by a switch failure, and had nothing to do with recent track work.

Vivienne King, president and general manager of BC Rapid Transit Company, said the faulty switch was somewhere between Stadium-Chinatown and Commercial Broadway stations.

"When we delay our customers, I hate it," she told CTV News. "My whole job is about moving people to where they want to go… I really want to apologize to our customers."

The failure happened during rush hour, and King said that contributed to the chaos because most of TransLink's buses were already occupied and couldn't be diverted to shuttle Expo Line customers.

TransLink also tried to ferry customers using trains, but ended up having to close Stadium-Chinatown Station and block an entrance to Granville Station because it was getting too crowded at track level.

Expo Line travelers also faced delays on Sept. 23 and 24 when new track was laid between Main Street-Science World Station and Commercial-Broadway Station, but King said the switch failure that caused Wednesday's delay was a different issue.

She said the switch failure "seems like a really random event," although she's waiting for final reports from engineers.

The failure happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, and it left commuters angry and delayed. The issue took more than two hours to fix.

"Nobody knows what's happening so I just wanted to get as far away as possible," said J.D. Galindo, who had come from Burnaby decided to use a car share to get downtown instead.

Customers that CTV spoke to outside of Commercial Broadway station Wednesday complained about a lack of organization.

"They told me told me a bus but there's actually no bus," said a commuter whose first name is Ashley. "I'm just going to try and get to the North Shore another way."

She said that given the price commuters pay to ride the SkyTrain, service should be better.

King acknowledged communication during disruptions could always be better. She said they're looking into putting more screens at the entrances of SkyTrain stations that could alert travelers during disruptions and tell them what to do.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Julie Nolin.