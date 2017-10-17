

CTV Vancouver





An encounter during a routine traffic stop in Surrey is getting a lot of attention online because of what the officers involved didn't do.

Two young men were stopped for speeding on Oct. 12, and tried to bargain with a pair of Transit Police officers. The incident at 88 Avenue and King George Boulevard was recorded by one of the men on a cellphone. The video was then posted online.

In the video, a man can be heard asking to "see the radar." When the officer tells him they don't need a radar, the man refuses to sign the ticket.

"If I ask for a radar, you have to give a radar," one of the men says, raising his voice.

"This is Canada, this is not India."

Shining his flashlight into the vehicle, the second officer tells the men, "Welcome to B.C."

The other man tells the officer, "I'm f--king born and raised in Canada, so give me your radar reading."

They continue to demand a radar reading, and the officer repeats that he doesn't have to provide one.

Seconds later, the pair recorded themselves losing their cool.

"You guys are just jealous that we're f--king riding in a more expensive car," one of the men says.

"Whatever you make in a year, I make that in three months."

The officer responds: "I can just imagine what you do for a living, sir.”

A spokesperson for the Metro Vancouver Transit Police called the actions of the officers both professional and restrained.

"I'm not sure that the public actually realizes the amount of verbal abuse that police take on a daily basis," Anne Drennan told CTV News.

And former Vancouver police officer Leo Knight says in the YouTube era, police expect to be recorded every time they interact with the public.

“They’re taught to ignore it,” Knight says, adding that police training today focuses more on de-escalation as “a lot can be done with your mouth, rather than your hands.”

Video posted to Reddit of an incident on Granville Street earlier this year, shows Vancouver police officers arresting a young man while a friend records video on his smartphone, repeatedly shouting expletives and homophobic slurs at officers and calling them "corrupt."

Sgt. Jason Robillard with the VPD told CTV News he didn’t have details of the arrest, but cautioned that sometimes the very presence of cameras and cellphones can inflame a situation, and when it comes to traffic stops in particular, officers may not realize that a person in the vehicle is reaching for a phone.

The one-minute video from Thursday ends with one Transit Police officer telling the young men to have a good night, before they curse at him again, and drive away.

“I thought the people they were dealing with frankly needed better parenting,” said Knight.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's David Molko