

CTV Vancouver





A pedestrian was been hit by a transit bus while crossing at a marked crosswalk on Sunday afternoon.

The collision happened at 22nd Street and Nanaimo Street, and witness Frank Deng says the bus was making a left turn onto Nanaimo when it struck a woman crossing the street.

"She was not responsive t that time, but after a while she started moving. When the ambulance arrived she was fully conscious," Deng told CTV News.

An ambulance transported the woman to hospital and police were on scene investigating.

Police have not released any information about the extent of the woman's injuries.