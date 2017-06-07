

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - A state funeral for former British Columbia politician Grace McCarthy will be held this morning at Christ Church Cathedral in downtown Vancouver.

Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon and Premier Christy Clark are among those expected to attend.

McCarthy died on May 24 after a lengthy battle with a brain tumour.

She was 89.

McCarthy was a Social Credit cabinet minister who blazed a trail for women in politics and business.

She was a member of the Order of British Columbia, served in the legislature from 1975 to 1988 and, in 1975, became the first woman in Canada to serve as deputy premier.