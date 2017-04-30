

CTV Vancouver





Tracy Lasorsa-Simon, the wife of BC Lions great and club Canadian scouting director Geroy Simon, has died, the football team announced Sunday.

The team is “devastated,” GM and head coach Wally Buono said in a statement.

“We are devastated at the news of Tracy’s passing and we ask that you keep the entire Simon family in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time,” he said.

“Tracy has been part of the BC Lions family for more than a decade and her loss is heart-breaking for all of us.”

The cause of Lasorsa-Simon’s death has not been released. The statement is asking for privacy for the family.

Our deepest condolences to the family of Geroy Simon and the @bclions.



Sending thoughts, prayers and love. — Sask. Roughriders (@sskroughriders) April 30, 2017