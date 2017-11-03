

CTV Vancouver





Commuters who rely on the Expo SkyTrain line to get to work faced heavy delays Friday morning due to two problems that occurred at the same time.

A section of the Expo Line was closed for about three hours and delays were reported across the line, affecting approximately 80,000 customers, TransLink's Vivian King estimated.

King told CTV News that the first issue was with a collector shoe – a metal piece that collects power from the rail – which came off, and the second problem was another train that lost power at New Westminster Station.

Trains were unable to pass between Edmonds and New Westminster stations from 5:30 a.m. to 8:20 a.m., so shuttle buses were brought in to bridge the gap.

The closure caused additional delays at other stations as train service was reduced and crowds built up. Riders were still reporting delays to TransLink at 10 a.m. as service was still ramping up to regular train timing and spacing.

The problems have been fixed, TransLink said, and trains should be running smoothly by the evening commute.

The Millennium and Canada lines are operating as usual.