

The Canadian Press





The Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges are toll-free as of this morning.

The tolls were permanently removed at midnight, making good on an NDP pledge to drop the levies.

But removal of the tolls doesn't mean travellers have been forgiven their debts if they ran up a tab crossing either bridge in the months leading up to the change.

The Insurance Corporation of BC says anyone with an outstanding bill for bridge tolls won't be able to renew their licence or car insurance until the bill is paid.