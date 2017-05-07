

Close to 16,000 runners from dozens of countries took to the streets of Vancouver on Sunday for the 2017 BMO Vancouver Marathon.

For some, the race is serious business - a push to finish fast enough to qualify for next year’s Boston Marathon. For others, just participating is an accomplishment in itself.

Different people motivate themselves to finish the race in different ways, but few had more motivation than James Makokis and Anthony Johnson.

The First Nations couple took a break at the 32-kilometre-mark to exchange vows on English Bay Beach.

“It’s definitely motivating for your run time if you’re getting married,” Johnson said. “Running to the altar.”

The couple had already committed to training for the marathon together, and they decided to use the occasion to make their romantic commitment as well.

“We wanted to do something fun and different,” Johnson said.

“And special and unique and exciting,” Makokis added. “We thought, ‘what a good way of being healthy together.’”

Friends and family gathered on the beach for a ceremony that incorporated indigenous traditions and a nod to the marathon backdrop. The grooms ran the race in tuxedo T-shirts, over which they wore formal jackets during the ceremony.

More friends and family were waiting for the couple at the finish line - the end of the race, but only the beginning of their journey together.

The pair said they were happy to share their special day with tens of thousands of strangers.

“We have the biggest wedding party,” Makokis said with a laugh.

“All the guests with none of the payment,” Johnson said.

As for the race itself, Kenyan Daniel Kipkoech finished first for the second year in a row, completing the marathon in just 2 hours and 19 minutes.

