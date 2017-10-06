

VICTORIA - British Columbia's Liberal leadership race is expected to expand to eight candidates, with former transportation minister Todd Stone poised to enter the contest.

The Kamloops-South Thompson member of the legislature has scheduled three campaign-style events Tuesday stopping in Surrey, Victoria and finishing the day with an event at Thompson Rivers University in his hometown of Kamloops.

An email from former Liberal cabinet minister Peter Fassbender says B.C. needs a fresh vision to keep the province on track and Stone will make a special announcement about the Liberals party's future.

Stone released a YouTube video in September saying he was considering whether to run, then added that if he were to be leader, the B.C. Liberal Party would not accept the taxpayer subsidies that are being proposed by the minority New Democrats.

Former Surrey mayor Dianne Watts announced her intentions for the party's top job last month, along with 38-year-old Terrace businesswoman Lucy Sager and five current provincial Liberal politicians, Sam Sullivan, Mike Bernier, Andrew Wilkinson, Mike de Jong and Michael Lee.

The first of six candidate debates is set for Oct. 15 in Surrey, with party members electing a new leader to replace former premier Christy Clark in early February.