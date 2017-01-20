

Three years after the death of local search and rescue hero Tim Jones, a peak on the North Shore Mountains is being named in his memory.

The honour recognizes Jones's tireless work advocating for backcountry safety, and the hundreds of lives he helped protect volunteering with North Shore Rescue, the B.C. government said while announcing the dedication Friday.

Jones, who was also an advanced life support paramedic, played a role in the rescues of more than 1,600 people over his decades of service.

His family said they're touched to see his life's work so grandly recognized.

"We will be forever grateful to have a mountain peak named after him," his daughter, Taylor Jones, said in a statement.

"We will hike this peak frequently and be reminded of how lucky we were to spend part of our lives with such a caring, compassionate and adventurous father."

Tim Jones Peak is located on Mount Seymour at an elevation of 1,425 metres, and was formerly known to locals as Second Pump Peak, though that wasn't an official name.

Jones was on Seymour, where he had been conducting an avalanche training session, when he suffered his fatal heart attack in January 2014. He was 57 years old.

During his impressive career, he received a number of other honours, including the Order of B.C. in 2011 and the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal the following year. He was also given an honourary doctorate from Capilano University.

"A hero is someone who runs toward danger when everyone else runs away. Countless times, Tim Jones headed out into the dark and the cold to help people in B.C.'s rugged backcountry," B.C. Premier Christy Clark said in a statement.

"Moms, dads, brothers, sisters, sons and daughters are alive today because of Tim's selflessness and dedication."

Through North Shore Rescue, Jones helped implement the first helicopter longline rescue techniques deployed in the province. He also pushed and lobbied for search and rescue team funding.

His son, Curtis, who followed in his footsteps as a NSR team member, remains with the organization.

The announcement of Tim Jones Peak was made ahead of Avalanche Awareness weekend, and officials urged anyone planning to head into the backcountry to do so responsibly.

A fundraiser established in Jones’s name has raised more than $260,000 since his death. To donate, click here.