Three winning tickets in $7M Lotto 649 jackpot; one in B.C.
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 5, 2017 11:46AM PST
TORONTO - There are three winning tickets for the $7 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
They were purchased in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec -- and each is worth just over $2.3 million.
The draw's guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket sold in the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Mar. 8 will be approximately $5 million.