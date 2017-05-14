

CTV Vancouver





The Vancouver Police Department is investigating after a triple stabbing sent three men to hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police say the incident began inside Caprice Nightclub on Granville Street at around 3 a.m., when two groups of men were involved in a “verbal altercation.” After being told to take it outside, the men escalated to physical violence, and three of them were stabbed.

All three were taken to hospital, where they remained in serious, but stable, condition Sunday morning.

Police arrested two men a short distance from the nightclub. They were still in custody Sunday morning, but charges had not yet been recommended.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or the verbal confrontation that led to it is asked to call the VPD at 604-717-2541, or to contact Crime Stoppers at solvecrime.ca if they wish to remain anonymous.