Another three men have been arrested and charged in a kidnapping committed in East Vancouver last year, but a double-homicide related to the case remains unsolved.

Police said Ellwood Thomas Bradbury, 26, and Matthew Scott Stewart, 33, were arrested in Metro Vancouver in recent weeks, while 26-year-old Erlan Lizandro Acosta was picked up in Texas with help from U.S. Marshals.

Acosta is currently awaiting extradition.

The trio, who were labeled "extremely dangerous" when a warrant was issued for their arrest in November, have all since been charged with kidnapping, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault and two counts of extortion.

The kidnapping victim was taken from a home on Dieppe Place near Dieppe Drive on Sept. 17. When officers showed up at the property, they found two people, 24-year-old Xuan Vanvy Bacao and 29-year-old Samantha Le, murdered at the scene.

To date, though a total of six people have now been arrested in the case, no charges have been laid in the killings.

"The investigation remains very active so we're not able to provide additional information in the homicide," Const. Jason Doucette said Wednesday.

A four-year-old child was also found terrified but unharmed in the home.

The kidnapping victim was located two days later in a dramatic takedown in New Westminster. Three suspects, Shamil Amir Ali, Harinam Cox, and Gopal Figueredo, were all arrested at the scene and remain in police custody.

They have been charged with kidnapping, unlawful confinement, extortion and aggravated assault.