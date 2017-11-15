Thousands of residents of B.C.'s South Coast woke up in the dark on Wednesday after a wicked windstorm pounded the area overnight.

Strong winds made landfall Tuesday evening ahead of a low pressure system coming in off the Pacific, bringing gusts strong enough to knock over trees.

Peak gusts at the Tsawwassen ferry terminal were clocked at 91 km/h, while winds of 80 km/h were measured in West Vancouver, and 67 km/h at YVR.

The rain and wind plagued an area from Vancouver Island to the eastern part of Metro Vancouver, and brought a risk of flooding to lower lying areas.

The storm system left a big mess for hydro crews as trees and branches toppled into power lines. Outages were reported in Oak Bay, Burnaby, Delta, Richmond, Vancouver, Whistler and some of the southern Gulf Islands. The outage affecting the most people was in Langley and Surrey, with as many as 3,400 customers without power in the morning, but the other outages also affected hundreds or thousands.

More than 7,000 customers on the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast were without power in the morning.

In Burnaby, lines were knocked down when part of a massive tree came crashing down on Parker Street, also damaging two homes.

Homeowner Darren Jankiprasad told CTV News he was thankful no one was injured.

"All of a sudden I heard this big rumbling noise, and all of a sudden a few seconds later I felt the entire house shake. I honestly thought it was an earthquake," he said.

The storm also left a group of people stranded on Grouse Mountain when the resort had to close its downhill area and lifts due to weather. The group included 70 kindergarten students from Surrey, and a 100-person film crew working on the hill.

"It's the movie industry and that's what happens in movies. You prepare for everything," said assistant director Damian Harper.

Those temporarily stuck at the top were given food and drinks at the chalet, and the kids were in the theatres watching movies with blankets and pillows provided by staff. Fortunately the mountain was able to reopen its lifts in the evening and everyone was able to leave.

Wind and rainfall warnings that were issued by Environment Canada Tuesday morning have been called off, but there is a risk of thunderstorm in Vancouver late Wednesday morning or early in the afternoon.

Snowfall warnings are in place elsewhere in the province, with as much as 25 centimentres expected to fall across Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Similar warnings are in effect for: Peace River, Bulkley Valley and The Lakes, McGregor, Prince George and Williston.

