Thousands of wildfire evacuees from the Williams Lake, B.C. area are finally being allowed to return home, but officials warn they should be ready to leave again at a moment’s notice.

An evacuation order issued July 15 for the city and surrounding communities, including Sugarcane, 150 Mile House, Fox Mountain, Esler, Pine Valley and Springhouse, was lifted on Thursday.

"On behalf of the City of Williams Lake, it is my pleasure to welcome you home," Mayor Walt Cobb said at a news conference.

Cobb said the decision to lift the order wasn't easy, but that the risk was evaluated and deemed to be low.

However, the areas remain under evacuation alert, and those who decide to go home are advised to keep a close eye on the district's website or sign up for text, call or email alerts.

"Local governments may not have time to go door to door should a new evacuation order be issued," the Cariboo Regional District warned in a statement.

Orders remain in effect for areas north and south of Mountain House Road and the Spokin Lake area. Properties in the areas along Soda Creek and Frizzi Roads are still under evacuation orders, as are those in Chilcotin and at the Soda Creek First Nation. Get more information on specific orders and alerts on the district's website.

Mounties said they will not permit anyone to enter areas that remain under evacuation order.

Those fortunate enough to be heading home are advised to be ready to leave with short notice if the path of one of the still-burning fires turns back toward the area. Cobb asked everyone to say out of the bush, and warned against heading off-road on ATVs.

The district also reminded residents who may be eager to get back to their houses that the air quality is poor, and access to medical services, ambulances, hospitals, gas and groceries may be limited for a significant amount of time.

"Anyone choosing to return to the area should ensure that they return with basic necessities including food and prescriptions for up to seven days as well as a full tank of gas," the district said.

"If you feel it's not safe to come home, please stay where you are," advised Emergency Support Services' Dave Dixon.

"There may be respiratory issues. We have smoke at times in the community and this may affect you or someone in your family. Please stay where you are."

The RCMP warned those driving home to be ready for traffic jams on Highway 97. Checkpoints staffed by RCMP and military personnel will remain in place at entry points into the city to ensure an orderly return.

In addition, drivers are asked to watch for livestock and wildlife on the road, as many fences were burned during the evacuation. Those who left the area by bus are advised to contact Emergency Social Services to sign up for a bus ride back. The trips will be arranged within 48 hours.

Residents are also warned that there may be a risk of falling trees due to damage caused by the fires.

A resiliency centre will be set up at the Boitanio Mall in Williams Lake to provide information and support to evacuees, with representatives present from the Red Cross, SPCA, insurance agencies, and more. Counselling support will also be made available.

Questions or requests for assistance with livestock should be directed to the B.C. Cattleman's Association.

The RCMP is patrolling evacuated areas constantly to detect and deter criminals and have already recovered $65,000 in stolen goods. Multiple arrests have been made in connection with suspected looting cases.

Anyone who returns to find damage or evidence of thefts is encouraged to call the Williams Lake division's non-emergency line to report it.

Police are also monitoring areas across the province for campfires, which have been restricted in all B.C. fire centres. Earlier this week, two hikers were fined $1,233 after calling officials for help.

The hikers got stranded near Anahim Lake on Tuesday in a park that was closed due to evacuation order. They were fined for being in the closed park and for lighting a campfire during a ban, which they'd done despite knowing campfires were prohibited.

Two people charged with $1233 in fines after breaking fire ban near Anahim Lake. Provincial park was closed. RCMP say hikers knew of bans. — BreannaKarstensSmith (@BreannaCTV) July 27, 2017

Dozens of other fires burning through B.C.

While Williams Lake is a low risk, dozens of other areas are being threatened by wildfires.

Evacuation orders were issued Wednesday night in an area between Kamloops and Vernon, and the flames spread so quickly that there wasn't time for official paperwork to be completed. Instead, firefighters went door-to-door to alert residents living near Martin Mountain of the danger.

"Structures were certainly threatened yesterday evening... This fire was displaying very extreme behaviour," said fire information officer Max Birkner.

Those who live in the area told CTV News that smoke and flames could be seen from a distance, but that firefighters' response was quick.

"It's amazing to see all the help and the fire trucks that came from the island and all over the place," resident Julie Casavant said.

"It's pretty scary, pretty scary."

Crews tended to the blaze overnight and it was downgraded by Thursday morning, but at its peak it spanned an area of 1.5 square kilometres. Birkner said the blaze was 30 per cent contained by Thursday afternoon, and had not grown.

There are currently more than 150 wildfires burning in B.C., and about 19,000 people are still out of their homes.

Officials warn that with hot, dry conditions and dry lightning in the forecast across the province this week, the number and severity of fires could increase.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith and Ben Miljure