A massive stash of 3,800 marijuana plants has been seized following an RCMP drug raid in the Fraser Valley.

Officers found the thousands of plants and arrested three men after storming a property on Sweltzer Creek Road in Chilliwack on Thursday.

Cpl. Mike Rail said the investigation started because officers noticed mechanical noises and suspicious structures while responding to a call at the address earlier this month.

The decision to investigate further was "key to preventing a large quantity of drugs from reaching the streets," Rail said in a news release.

The three men who were arrested have since been released from custody, but the RCMP said it will be forwarding a report to Crown for potential charges.