Thousands of marijuana plants seized during drug raid in Chilliwack
Mounties found 3,800 marijuana plants while executing a search warrant at a Chilliwack, B.C. property on Nov. 16, 2017. (Handout)
CTV Vancouver
Published Tuesday, November 21, 2017 4:37PM PST
A massive stash of 3,800 marijuana plants has been seized following an RCMP drug raid in the Fraser Valley.
Officers found the thousands of plants and arrested three men after storming a property on Sweltzer Creek Road in Chilliwack on Thursday.
Cpl. Mike Rail said the investigation started because officers noticed mechanical noises and suspicious structures while responding to a call at the address earlier this month.
The decision to investigate further was "key to preventing a large quantity of drugs from reaching the streets," Rail said in a news release.
The three men who were arrested have since been released from custody, but the RCMP said it will be forwarding a report to Crown for potential charges.