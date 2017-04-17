

CTV Vancouver





A Liberal MLA that was the first Japanese-Canadian to be elected to B.C.'s Legislative Assembly says she was the target of hateful graffiti, and claims it's just one of dozens of recent incidents.

Naomi Yamamoto, B.C. Minister of State for Emergency Preparedness and the candidate for North Vancouver-Lonsdale, sent out a photo of a sign defaced with a swastika.

The caption simply read: "This is not my B.C."

Yamamoto says more than 30 of her signs have been smashed or vandalized since the beginning of the campaign, which kicked off last week.

According to her biography on the Legislative Assembly of B.C., the two-term MLA was the first Japanese Canadian elected to the Legislative Assembly, and she is the daughter of a parent interned at Lemon Creek, B.C., during the Second World War.

A number of other candidates from other parties have reached out to condemn the messages, including North Vancouver BC Green Party candidate Joshua Johnson.

"Regardless of political views, this extremely offensive display is completely unacceptable," Johnson said on social media.

"Greens stand against it too."