Hundreds of Vancouverites came out to pay their respects at the annual Remembrance Day ceremony at the Victory Square Cenotaph on Saturday.

The ceremony was marked by music, poetry and addresses about Canada's history of involvement in war—all the way from WWI to the ongoing Syrian conflict.

Remembrance Day is personal for many, including Rachel. She's a third-generation military member who served 10 years in the Canadian Navy,.

"I went to the Royal Canadian Military College where I met lots of great friends," she said. "Unfortunately some of those friends have died in Afghanistan. So I'm here for them."

Rachel came with her children and says she's trying to explain the importance of the day to them.

Prominent B.C. politicans laid wreaths at the cenotaph to honour fallen soldiers, including justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould Vancouver-Mount Pleasant MLA Melanie Mark.

Many children also observed the ceremony with their families. Sisters Jude and Dylan brought their great-great uncle's hat from his time serving in WWI.

"They made a big sacrifice to all of us," Jude said. "Like we probably wouldn't be here if it wasn't for them."