The Canadian Union of Postal Workers is calling on the federal government to restore door-to-door mail delivery after what they say has been a rash of theft and vandalism at community mailboxes in Richmond.

Mike Palecek, CUPW national president, says that moving to less secure community mailboxes has impacted Canada Post’s duty to protect Canadians’ confidential information—an obligation that’s not fulfilling that when mail is being stolen.

“Since Canada Post first planned to replace door-to-door home delivery by installing community mailboxes, we warned that it would not only be a loss of precious public service needed for so many, but also that it would jeopardize the privacy and safety of Canadians. This is what’s happening now,” Palecek said in a release.

He said he knows that residents in Richmond have been affected by theft and vandalism, and also says similar problems have been reported across the country.

The union has sent a letter to Canada Post demanding a full report on stolen mail destruction of community mailboxes.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to restore home delivery during his campaign. When he took office, the government halted the conversion on community boxes and established a task force to look into Canada Post issues, but CUPW says it’s still waiting for the promise of door-to-door delivery to materialize.