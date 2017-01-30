

B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating after a suspect was shot outside a car wash in the Southern Interior early Monday morning.

The Independent Investigations Office said Mounties found the suspect after responding to a report of a theft in Salmon Arm around 12:20 a.m.

"According to police, the male attempted to escape and was subsequently shot. The male was transferred to hospital and his condition is unknown at this time," the IIO said in a statement.

Few other details have been confirmed, including how many officers opened fire and whether the suspect was armed.

Xcalibur Car Wash posted a statement on its Facebook page indicating it wouldn't be opening Monday.

"We want to apologize to all of our great car wash customers, but due to a very serious police incident last night it will be closed today," the company said.

The IIO said investigators will be gathering evidence from the scene and interviewing officers and witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the watchdog at 1-855-446-8477.