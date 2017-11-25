

CTV Vancouver





Margot Van Sluytman and Glen Flett have an unlikely friendship—they've made amends years after Flett murdered Van Slutyman's father.

The pair spoke to a full room at Kwantlen University on Friday about their unconventional bond as part of Restorative Justice Week.

"After that day [my father died] life was very painful," Van Sluytman told CTV News. "Half of me died…. It was very brutal."

Theodore Van Sluytman, her father, was shot during an armed robbery at the Toronto Hudson's Bay store where he worked on Easter Monday in 1978. He was 40 and she was 16. One of the men responsible was Glen Flett, who was 27 at the time.

Thirty-nine years later, Flett still remembers that day.

"I came around the corner, and he grabbed me by the lapel and said give it up son," Flett told CTV News. "His back was to torques… and then I shot him."

Flett served 14 years for his crime. By the time he was released in 1992, he'd already dedicated his life to giving back. He and his wife work helping formerly incarcerated people establish themselves back in the community.

In 2007, Flett's wife reached out to Van Sluytman by donating to her publishing house.

Van Sluytman recognized the name behind the donation immediately.

"I never made the connection between my father's murder and his murderer," Van Sluytman said. "I always wanted to know my dad's last words. And the only person in the world that knew… was [Glen] Flett."

Although her father died more than 30 years prior, Van Sluytman realized her healing journey wasn't finished.

"I felt I was ready to meet this person," she said.

She flew from her home in Toronto to Mission, B.C. to meet her father's killer face to face.

"He just started to cry. We both started to cry," she said. "And he just said I'm sorry, I'm sorry, I'm sorry. And I said I know."

Flett had considered reaching out to his victims family before, but authorities had advised against it.

"I think it's incredible what Margot did," Flett said. "She had no idea. She walked into it blind."

Now, the pair share their story of heartbreak, forgiveness and friendship together.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Jordana Springgay